Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for information as they investigate a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Street SE at around 12:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward with information by calling 319-286-5491.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.