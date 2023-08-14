Police investigating shots fired incident in downtown Cedar Rapids
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for information as they investigate a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Street SE at around 12:40 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward with information by calling 319-286-5491.
The investigation remains ongoing.
