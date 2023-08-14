Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Piano on wheels draws crowds at Iowa State Fair

A piano on wheels is drawing crowds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
By WOI
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A piano on wheels is drawing crowds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

The Strolling Piano takes song requests and invites people to join in the singing and dancing.

Piano player Jim Ripp says he is able to play just about anything. From Elton John to Taylor Swift, there is something for everyone.

The biggest question he gets is how the Strolling Piano operates.

Ripp says this is a company secret.

“The secret sauce in this whole strolling piano thing, I will say I’m at a level of thinking process that’s much, much higher than when I have to play just a normal show,” Ripp said.

Ripp plays at the fairgrounds every night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Each set the Strolling Piano plays is 45 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs
Showers and storms are possible today.
Shower and storm chances with us for a little while
Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

Latest News

A Sabula, Iowa family lost their puppy but was returned to its' owners after escaping for 27...
A lost puppy returned to its’ owners after escaping for 27 days
We're learning more about the company that helps keep things cool in this week's Working Iowa.
Working Iowa: Zero Zone in Dyersville is adding to its team
A piano on wheels is drawing crowds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Piano on wheels draws crowds at Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Patrol says a head-on crash killed one person and hurt four others in Dubuque...
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash