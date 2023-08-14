Piano on wheels draws crowds at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A piano on wheels is drawing crowds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

The Strolling Piano takes song requests and invites people to join in the singing and dancing.

Piano player Jim Ripp says he is able to play just about anything. From Elton John to Taylor Swift, there is something for everyone.

The biggest question he gets is how the Strolling Piano operates.

Ripp says this is a company secret.

“The secret sauce in this whole strolling piano thing, I will say I’m at a level of thinking process that’s much, much higher than when I have to play just a normal show,” Ripp said.

Ripp plays at the fairgrounds every night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Each set the Strolling Piano plays is 45 minutes.

