Our Town: Cascade’s downtown businesses offer variety to residents

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - 10 years. That’s how long Eloise Raye has been in business in downtown Cascade. The women’s boutique offers clothing, shoes, and accessories.

“To be able to provide kind of like a big city feeling or a shopping experience in a small town,” said Angie Supple.

Owner Angie Supple is a full-time swine veterinarian. She originally opened the store with the name The Pink Pig in March 2013. She re-named it Eloise Raye a couple of years ago after one of her daughters.

“I really focus on getting great, quality pieces that people can have in their wardrobe for years to come,” she said.

A more recent addition to the store: a hat bar.

“We have the hats available and then people can come in, choose their hat, and then we decorate it for them, so they can completely customize it,” said Supple.

A block away from Eloise Raye in Cascade, you’ll find The Corner Taproom – a renovated, vintage bar. Owned by Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville, the two-year-old business is managed by Samie Simon.

“We get a lot of people from out of town. The biggest would be like from Cedar Rapids, but we have had people from like Colorado,” said Simon.

For visitors and regulars, The Corner Taproom offers board games, live music, trivia, wine, cocktails and of course, beer.

“We try to keep at least 7-10 Textile brews on tap, and we offer everything from sour beer to an IPA to our Cascade Blonde Ale,” said Samie Simon.

Simon says with that Cascade Blonde Ale, 10 percent from every pour goes to the high school.

“It’s a matter of having that connection with the community that I think is our number one goal,” she said.

Whether you want to grab drinks with friends, or treat yourself to a new outfit - your business is appreciated in Our Town Casade.

“We know everything’s tight and you’re cautious where you’re spending it, and when you choose to spend it with us, we appreciate it,” said Angie Supple.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.