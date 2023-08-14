Show You Care
Monday marks 5 years since kayakers found remains of Black Hawk County boy

Monday marks five years since kayakers found the remains of a missing 16-year-old boy in Black Hawk County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday marks five years since kayakers found the remains of a missing 16-year-old boy in Black Hawk County.

Jake Wilson disappeared on April 7 in 2018.

Kayakers found his remains in Wolf Creek four months later on Aug. 14.

Jake was on the autism spectrum.

Jake’s family said they last saw him when he told them he was going to go for a walk near Wolf Creek in La Porte City.

His family, as well as volunteers and law enforcement, spent months searching for him.

Investigators have not said how he died.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

