Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Maddie Poppe returning to Paramount Theatre this holiday season

Maddie Poppe of Clarksville, Iowa performs &quot;Brand New Key&quot; on American Idol, Sunday,...
Maddie Poppe of Clarksville, Iowa performs &quot;Brand New Key&quot; on American Idol, Sunday, April 15, 2018. (ABC)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Maddie Poppe is returning to the Paramount Theatre this December to perform her Acoustic Christmas.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.

The Clarksville native and winner of American Idol Season 16 released her EP “Christmas From Home” on Nov. 20, 2020.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs
Showers and storms are possible today.
Shower and storm chances with us for a little while
Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

Latest News

Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
LIVE: Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
A Sabula, Iowa family lost their puppy but was returned to its' owners after escaping for 27...
A lost puppy returned to its’ owners after escaping for 27 days
A piano on wheels is drawing crowds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Piano on wheels draws crowds at Iowa State Fair
We're learning more about the company that helps keep things cool in this week's Working Iowa.
Working Iowa: Zero Zone in Dyersville is adding to its team