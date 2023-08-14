Maddie Poppe returning to Paramount Theatre this holiday season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Maddie Poppe is returning to the Paramount Theatre this December to perform her Acoustic Christmas.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.

The Clarksville native and winner of American Idol Season 16 released her EP “Christmas From Home” on Nov. 20, 2020.

