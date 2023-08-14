Iowa women’s basketball program sells out 2023-2024 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the University of Athletics Department announced that tickets for the upcoming Iowa women’s basketball season have sold out.

This is the first time in school history the program has sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Previously, the Hawks had sold out three regular season games in program history.

Iowa is coming off a historic season where they finished as NCAA national runners-up. They were second in the country in attendance last year as well.

Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year and Collegiate Woman of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game. Seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, and sophomore Hannah Stuelke also return for Lisa Bluder’s 24th season as Iowa’s head coach.

The Hawks are hosting a ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage game against DePaul inside Kinnick Stadium. Tickets are still available for the ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ and will go on sale to season ticket holders at 9:00 a.m. Aug. 15th, I-Club contributors and football season ticket holders at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 16th, and to the general public at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17.

