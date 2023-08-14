Iowa Wesleyan auction starts Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Online bidding begins Monday for items from Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant.

The campus closed in May after 181 years, due to financial challenges.

There will be five days of online auctions over the next few weeks.

On Monday, the entire contents of the Student Union and off site wrestling facility will go up for sale.

Items include weight room equipment, office supplies, wrestling mats, and an electric lift.

The auction starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.