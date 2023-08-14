Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa State’s Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program

FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against...
FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team's games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state's investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team’s games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday.

Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.

Lee was charged with tampering with records for allegedly disguising his identity to place online sports wagers, according to court documents.

Lee is alleged to have made 115 bets for $885 on the FanDuel mobile app. Among them were 12 on Iowa State football games, including one money-line bet against the Cyclones against Texas in 2021. ISU won 30-7, and Lee made one tackle.

A total of five Iowa State football starters have been charged in the investigation. Athletes found to have wagered on games in which they played are subject to being permanently banned by the NCAA. The tampering charge is punishable by up to two years in prison and fines.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs
Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

Latest News

Matt Campbell says he can’t rule out a multi-QB system, as competition continues
Matt Campbell says he can’t rule out a multi-QB system, as competition continues
Iowa State’s Clanton clicking with his new offensive line
Iowa State’s Clanton clicking with his new offensive line
Bahamas summer competition great for Cyclone newcomers
Bahamas summer competition great for Cyclone newcomers
T.J. Tampa, with all-conference expectations heading into senior season, praised as a player...
T.J. Tampa, with all-conference expectations heading into senior season, praised as a player and leader