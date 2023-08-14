Henry Dinkins’ son testifies, says he saw dad shoot Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Today marked day three of the trial against Henry Dinkins, a Davenport resident accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020.

Breasia’s brother, who was simply referred to as D.L. during the trial, testified that Breasia was already gone by the time he woke up in Dinkins’ apartment on July 10th, 2020. He also told the defense several new pieces of information, including claims of his father pouring bleach into bushes, cleaning a bloodied knife with bleach, and even that he saw him shoot Breasia.

Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, testified after D.L. where she claimed that her son had never revealed any of that information to her previously, or she didn’t remember if he did. The defense questioned D.L.’s likelihood to exaggerate, to which she explained that he might occasionally, but never about his sister.

In the late afternoon, Dinkins’ former girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, who was living with Dinkins at the time of the murder, took the stand and is expected to return tomorrow when testimony continues.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.