Hawaii churches offer prayers for the dead and the missing after devastating Maui wildfires

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Parishioners mourned the dead and prayed for the missing in Hawaii churches as communities began looking ahead to a long recovery from last week’s wildfire on Maui. The blaze demolished a historic town and killed more than 90 people.

Hawaii officials urged tourists to avoid traveling to Maui because many hotels are preparing to house evacuees and first responders. Authorities are also warning that the effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Saturday that crews with cadaver dogs have covered just 3% of the search area.

