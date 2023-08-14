A few intermittent showers possible this afternoon, then drying out with a warming trend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for clouds to build in a bit more this afternoon with intermittent showers, a northwesterly breeze, and cooler temperatures today.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

A few scattered showers remain possible throughout the afternoon and this evening as a low pressure center moves over eastern Iowa. These will be on and off in nature with overall rainfall time and totals staying low. Highs stay seasonally cool with clouds and rain around this afternoon, topping out in the lower 70s for many. Northwesterly winds could guyst over 20 mph at points through the evening. We’ll begin drying out by this evening with overnight lows dipping ot the 50s and some in the north even could see the upper 40s!

Skies become mostly sunny into Tuesday and afternoon highs climb back to the upper 70s or around 80.

Dry weather persists through the rest of the 9day. Look for low to mid 80s and a mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the workweek. We’ll warm a bit more into the weekend with highs climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The warmth continues building next week with highs expected in the middle 90s a week from now. Humidity will also be on the rise during this time and we could see another several day long heat wave. Stay up to date with the latest!

