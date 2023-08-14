Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A few intermittent showers possible this afternoon, then drying out with a warming trend

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring intermittent showers today.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for clouds to build in a bit more this afternoon with intermittent showers, a northwesterly breeze, and cooler temperatures today.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

A few scattered showers remain possible throughout the afternoon and this evening as a low pressure center moves over eastern Iowa. These will be on and off in nature with overall rainfall time and totals staying low. Highs stay seasonally cool with clouds and rain around this afternoon, topping out in the lower 70s for many. Northwesterly winds could guyst over 20 mph at points through the evening. We’ll begin drying out by this evening with overnight lows dipping ot the 50s and some in the north even could see the upper 40s!

Skies become mostly sunny into Tuesday and afternoon highs climb back to the upper 70s or around 80.

Dry weather persists through the rest of the 9day. Look for low to mid 80s and a mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the workweek. We’ll warm a bit more into the weekend with highs climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The warmth continues building next week with highs expected in the middle 90s a week from now. Humidity will also be on the rise during this time and we could see another several day long heat wave. Stay up to date with the latest!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs
Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday, Afternoon, August 14th
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson tracks an area of low pressure and its...
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning, August 14
Scattered showers are possible throughout Monday.
Cool day for many with scattered showers possible