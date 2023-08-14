Fall-like lows ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cold front has moved to the east allowing cooler and drier air to move in.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

While it will not last long it gives a taste of what our early fall season will be like. Overnight we drop into the lower 50s and highs on Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine, hover near 80. The rest of the week features quiet with a warmup by week’s end. In fact, highs are likely to top 90 this weekend and continue with a hot pattern into next week.

Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.