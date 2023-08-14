Show You Care
Exhibition highlights the historic impact of railroads in Eastern Iowa

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A new exhibit at the Center Point Historical Society Depot Museum is putting a spotlight on how railroads shaped Eastern Iowa.

The Center Point Historical Society Depot Museum hosted the grand opening, where local historians shared details on the first railroad in Iowa, and special lines like the CRANDIC railroad that connected Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

“It’s important to know where our history came from so that we know how this town came to be how commerce how people are living here you know back in those days there was maybe 300 people living here.” Said Teresa Scheeler a member of the Center Point Historical Society

There will be another talk on September 10th about an electric railroad that used to run between Waterloo and Cedar Rapids

More than 35 model trains, vintage photos, railroad memorabilia, and detailed floor to ceiling murals are on display.

