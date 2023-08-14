Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Coroner: Illinois boy found dead in trash can died from gunshot wound

Police in the Quad Cities say a boy found dead in a trash can at a home - died from a gun shot wound.
By WQAD
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (WQAD) - A 10-year-old boy, found dead in a trash can at an Illinois home, died from a gunshot wound, a release from the Rock Island County coroner said Friday.

Police found Zion Staples’ body in late July after a welfare check at a home in Rock Island.

Officers said he had been in the garbage can for eight months, and likely died in December.

No one is currently charged with causing his death.

However, police did arrest Zion’s mother Sushi Staples after his body was found.

She is currently charged with concealment of a death, obstruction of justice, and failure to report the death of a child.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs
Showers and storms are possible today.
Shower and storm chances with us for a little while
Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

Latest News

Online bidding begins today for items from Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant.
Iowa Wesleyan auction starts Monday
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson tracks an area of low pressure and its...
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning, August 14
Online bidding begins today for items from Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant.
Iowa Wesleyan auction starts Monday
Police in the Quad Cities say a boy found dead in a trash can at a home - died from a gun shot...
Boy found in trash can in Illinois died of gunshot wound