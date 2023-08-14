Coroner: Illinois boy found dead in trash can died from gunshot wound

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (WQAD) - A 10-year-old boy, found dead in a trash can at an Illinois home, died from a gunshot wound, a release from the Rock Island County coroner said Friday.

Police found Zion Staples’ body in late July after a welfare check at a home in Rock Island.

Officers said he had been in the garbage can for eight months, and likely died in December.

No one is currently charged with causing his death.

However, police did arrest Zion’s mother Sushi Staples after his body was found.

She is currently charged with concealment of a death, obstruction of justice, and failure to report the death of a child.

