Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cool day for many with scattered showers possible

Scattered showers remain possible throughout the day, but tapering off by tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure meanders through the TV9 viewing area today, giving us a shot at some rainfall.

The low is pushing its associated cold front through the area this morning, with widespread showers and some storms ahead of it. Behind the front, we will likely catch a bit of a break by mid-morning, with even a bit of sunshine breaking out or parts of the central and southern viewing area. By afternoon, more scattered showers are likely, moving from north to south around the backside of the low pressure system.

Due to the at least scattered clouds, showers, and northwesterly winds that could gust between 20-35 mph at times, we are expecting highs to barely move from morning temperatures. They will be in the upper 60s in the north, with some low 70s possible in the south. As skies clear out tonight, temperatures will drop efficiently in a overall cool air mass from Canada, likely reaching the low to mid 50s for most. Some spots in the north could even touch the upper 40s.

The rest of the 9-day forecast is dry, except for a slim chance of showers or storms Wednesday night. The bigger story will be the warming trend, with a notable return to the low to mid 80s for the rest of the work week.

The trend doesn’t stop there, though, with highs near 90 by this weekend, and into the low 90s early next week. Humidity levels will also increase, so heat index readings may be a concern by that time. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs
Showers and storms are possible today.
Shower and storm chances with us for a little while
Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

Latest News

Scattered showers remain possible throughout the day, but tapering off by tonight.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, August 13, 2023
Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday
Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday
Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday
Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday