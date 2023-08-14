Cool day for many with scattered showers possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure meanders through the TV9 viewing area today, giving us a shot at some rainfall.

The low is pushing its associated cold front through the area this morning, with widespread showers and some storms ahead of it. Behind the front, we will likely catch a bit of a break by mid-morning, with even a bit of sunshine breaking out or parts of the central and southern viewing area. By afternoon, more scattered showers are likely, moving from north to south around the backside of the low pressure system.

Due to the at least scattered clouds, showers, and northwesterly winds that could gust between 20-35 mph at times, we are expecting highs to barely move from morning temperatures. They will be in the upper 60s in the north, with some low 70s possible in the south. As skies clear out tonight, temperatures will drop efficiently in a overall cool air mass from Canada, likely reaching the low to mid 50s for most. Some spots in the north could even touch the upper 40s.

The rest of the 9-day forecast is dry, except for a slim chance of showers or storms Wednesday night. The bigger story will be the warming trend, with a notable return to the low to mid 80s for the rest of the work week.

The trend doesn’t stop there, though, with highs near 90 by this weekend, and into the low 90s early next week. Humidity levels will also increase, so heat index readings may be a concern by that time. Stay tuned!

