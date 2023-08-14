Show You Care
Certain pregnancy, ovulation, urinary tract infection tests recalled

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. Federal regulators are warning consumers that now-recalled lots of the Tydemy birth control pill “may have reduced effectiveness” due to decreased levels of a key ingredient of the product. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures Tydemy, notified customers on Saturday that it was voluntarily recalling two batches of the oral contraceptive — after one lot tested low for ascorbic acid. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - The FDA has warned consumers not to use certain pregnancy, ovulation and urinary tract infection tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc.

The California-based company stopped making the tests and issued a recall, saying they may not be effective and safe.

The FDA recommends people throw the tests away if they have them.

The following tests have been recalled:

  • One Step Pregnancy Test
  • DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test
  • HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis
  • HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips
  • HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips
  • HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips
  • To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test
  • Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test
  • DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test
  • PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips
  • PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream
  • PrestiBio Ovulation Strips
  • PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters
  • PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips
  • PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips

The FDA says consumers may have found the tests distributed under brand names such as AC&C, HealthyWiser, Home Health US and Prestige Biotech.

For more information, click here.

