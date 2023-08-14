Certain pregnancy, ovulation, urinary tract infection tests recalled
(CNN) - The FDA has warned consumers not to use certain pregnancy, ovulation and urinary tract infection tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc.
The California-based company stopped making the tests and issued a recall, saying they may not be effective and safe.
The FDA recommends people throw the tests away if they have them.
The following tests have been recalled:
- One Step Pregnancy Test
- DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test
- HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis
- HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips
- HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips
- HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips
- To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test
- Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test
- DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test
- PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips
- PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream
- PrestiBio Ovulation Strips
- PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters
- PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips
- PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips
The FDA says consumers may have found the tests distributed under brand names such as AC&C, HealthyWiser, Home Health US and Prestige Biotech.
