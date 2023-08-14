Show You Care
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash

One person killed in crash on Highway 151 in Cascade.
One person killed in crash on Highway 151 in Cascade.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says one person has died, and four others were injured after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle along Highway 151 in Cascade on Sunday night.

State Patrol says a 2009 Cadillac DTS was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 when it collided head-on with a 2020 Kia Forte near Gehl Lane around 11:30 p.m.

One person died at the scene. State Patrol has not revealed their name or which vehicle that person was in. Another person was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Highway 151 was shutdown in both directions following the crash. The highway has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

