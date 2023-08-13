Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The identity of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday was released by law enforcement officials.

Randy Sneed, 53, of Tecumseh, Mich., was the person operating the motorcycle involved in the incident, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe that Sneed was traveling southbound on Interstate 380, north of Raymond Road, when the motorcycle left the travel lanes and entered the median. The vehicle hit the cable dividr, which kep the vehicle out of the northbound lanes.

Sneed was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

