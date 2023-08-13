Three events bring plenty of fun to Dyersville

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -Beyond the Game, an ‘Iowa Baseball Experience’ returns to Dyersville for another year, the event is being held in conjunction with the Dyersville Fire Department’s 125th Anniversary Celebration, as well as the American Cornhole Organizations ‘Go The Distance’ Festival.

The annual Beyond the Game experience gave baseball fans a chance to enjoy an exhibition game.

There’s also a major conhole tournament, pitted some of the top cornhole players from across the country against each other.

Some former Major League Baseball players even got to have fun playing corn hole.

Organizers says there’s a lot in common between the two sports.

“Cornhole Is a sport that’s up and coming and growing just like baseball at one time was a new sport and it’s really neat to blend the two together.” Said Frank Geers founder of the American Cornhole Organization

The Dream Team Invitational Finals are Sunday August 12th, and start at 10 A.M.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.