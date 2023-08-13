Shower and storm chances with us for a little while

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The storm system we’ve been talking about for at least a few days is here, and bringing some unsettled weather with it.

Showers and storms to our west will move toward us this morning, potentially in a weakening phase. Still, the possibility for some wet weather is there starting within a few hours after sunrise. The chance for additional rainfall is pretty much with us into tonight, as well, when a cold front will sweep through. The front may turn out to be one of our more focused areas for activity, taking place during the nighttime hours. Highs reach the low 80s at best today, with lows in the low 60s.

As the storm system slowly exits on Monday, we’ll be close enough to still feel its influence pretty strongly. This is in the form of a decent amount of cloud cover, some blustery northwest winds at times, and the chance for additional showers. Expect one of the cooler days we’ve seen in a little while to start the work week, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The low pressure area finally moves onward by Monday night, leading to clearer skies and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Most of the rest of the 9-day forecast features dry conditions with a gradual increase in temperatures. The lone exception from the dry weather is a slight chance for a shower or storm on Wednesday night. Otherwise, highs go from near 80 on Tuesday to near 90 by the weekend, potentially staying warm like that into the following work week.

