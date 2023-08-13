Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday

Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a gray afternoon across Eastern Iowa and more showers are expected overnight as a low-pressure system travels through Iowa.

Tonight & Tomorrow

The showers, along with a few rumbles of thunder, will move into our western counties after midnight and slowly move east, reaching I-380 around sunrise and the Mississippi River a few hours later. Another round of scattered showers is expected behind the initial line and will continue through the afternoon. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler, in the 60s and 70s on Monday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday
Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

After Monday

The remainder of the workweek looks warmer and drier with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 80s. However, after the workweek temperatures will climb. Beginning next Saturday highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are forecasted to return.

Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday
Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Since Wednesday morning, Sunshine Family Restaurant, a Dubuque staple for breakfast and lunch,...
Employees protest Sunshine Family Restaurant, ask for new management
A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Cook was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Resulting in Serious Injury.
20-year-old Iowa man charged after leaving injured person in ditch following accident
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, August 13, 2023
Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday
Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson shows the progression of some rain chances...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, August 13
Showers and storms are possible today.
Shower and storm chances with us for a little while