CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a gray afternoon across Eastern Iowa and more showers are expected overnight as a low-pressure system travels through Iowa.

Tonight & Tomorrow

The showers, along with a few rumbles of thunder, will move into our western counties after midnight and slowly move east, reaching I-380 around sunrise and the Mississippi River a few hours later. Another round of scattered showers is expected behind the initial line and will continue through the afternoon. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler, in the 60s and 70s on Monday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms tonight & Monday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

After Monday

The remainder of the workweek looks warmer and drier with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 80s. However, after the workweek temperatures will climb. Beginning next Saturday highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are forecasted to return.

