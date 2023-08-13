One dead after Black Hawk County motorcycle accident

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Black Hawk county Friday night. Crews responded to mile marker 67 on I-380 for reports of an accident just before 7pm. Authorities say a 53 year old male was traveling south on the interstate when he left the roadway and crashed into the cable barriers.

Witnesses says they did not see any collisions before the motorcycle left the roadway. The man was transported to a local hospital and was declared dead shortly after arrival. The accident is under investigation.

