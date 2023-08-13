The Mar-Mac Police Department found a car in the Mississippi River

Marquette, Iowa (KCRG) -The Mar-Mac Police Department says they found a car in the Mississippi River.

This is a photo from the department’s Facebook page.

Officials say they received a report from Towboat Diving Service that they found a submerged car at the base of the City of Marquette’s boat landing on Tuesday. Divers identified the car as a red two door Mitsubishi and is gathering evidence to find its owner.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Mar-Mac Police Department.

