Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (KCCI) - A man who law enforcement officials said was firing a gun in a Pleasant Hill neighborhood was killed after officers shot him on Saturday.

According to television station KCCI, at around 1:00 p.m., the Pleasant Hill Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots by a man in the 400 block of Pleasant Circle. Officers arrived and said that they found the suspect still actively firing his weapon. He was shot by officers, then taken to the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that the suspect had shot and killed two family dogs prior to officers’ arrival. Nobody else was hurt in the incident.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation of the incident.

