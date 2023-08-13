Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired

Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, a silver 4 door pick-up truck was driving near the intersection of North Center Point Road and Fee Road where a group of children were playing. The truck was occupied by at least two males. A white male inside the truck fired a shot close to the playing children and then the truck drove away. No one was injured.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have information about the incident should call the FBI at 402-493-8688.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar estimated rainfall totals on Friday, August 11, 2023. Two main heavier swaths of rain...
Rainfall totals from Friday morning’s storms
Cook was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Resulting in Serious Injury.
20-year-old Iowa man charged after leaving injured person in ditch following accident
Since Wednesday morning, Sunshine Family Restaurant, a Dubuque staple for breakfast and lunch,...
Employees protest Sunshine Family Restaurant, ask for new management
Clinton Building Collapse.
DEVELOPING: Clinton abandoned building collapse
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northeastern Iowa counties

Latest News

The Mar-Mac Police Department found a car in the Mississippi River
The Mar-Mac Police Department found a car in the Mississippi River
One dead after Black Hawk County motorcycle accident
One dead after Black Hawk County motorcycle accident
The Mar-Mac Police Department found a car in the Mississippi River
The Mar-Mac Police Department found a car in the Mississippi River
One dead after Black Hawk County motorcycle accident
One dead after Black Hawk County motorcycle accident
Amari has recovered and is up for adoption
Amari has recovered and is up for adoption