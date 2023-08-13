Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, a silver 4 door pick-up truck was driving near the intersection of North Center Point Road and Fee Road where a group of children were playing. The truck was occupied by at least two males. A white male inside the truck fired a shot close to the playing children and then the truck drove away. No one was injured.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have information about the incident should call the FBI at 402-493-8688.

