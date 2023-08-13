Show You Care
Inaugural Book Bag Giveaway runs out of supplies in minutes

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local marketing company gave away over 120 backpacks with everything kids need for the new school year as part of the grand opening of a new tire store.

This includes everything from folders to markers and notebooks.

They had a line of 100′s at the start and it took them just seven minutes to give away every bag.

One organizer says for him this drive has a personal meaning.

“Yeah I mean growing up we didn’t really have you know everything that we wanted and sometimes it was hard to get all of the school supplies growing up and so since we were really blessed this year we saw this as an opportunity to bless other people.” Said Inspired Connection Agency Owner Alex Buchheit.

They’re planning to reach out to people who waited in line but didn’t get a bag, to make sure everyone gets those much needed supplies.

Buchheit said they plan to hold the event again and are looking to increase the number of bags to between 500 and 1500.

