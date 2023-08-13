EIHC hosts community block party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - National Heath Center weeks ends today.

To celebrate, the Eastern Iowa Health Center put on a community block party as a way to give back to their neighbors.

Saturday’s Block Party focused on giving back to the community around the Eastern Iowa Health Center.

“We’re here to be in the neighborhood, in our community, partnering with neighbors and patients and employees to celebrate the success and value that we bring to the community,” said Andrew J. Vaughan, chief optimization officer of Eastern Iowa Health Center.

Staff even got into character for the event, with the President and CEO Joe Lock dressing as a hotdog.

Although the day was meant for community fun, other accomplishments were also celebrated.

Construction on the center’s new dental building is coming to an end. Doors should be open by mid- late November.

”We are expanding our operations. Presently we have 8 operatories and three dentists that work for Eastern Iowa Health Center and were going to double those numbers. We’re going to 18 operatories. We’re going to go from 10,000 visits a year to more than 25,000 dental visits every year,” Vaughn said.

Eastern Iowa Health Center is one of the few centers in the area that take Medicare and Medicaid.

Roughly 70 percent of patients the center sees are on Medicare or Medicaid.

”Eastern Iowa Health Center is very unique in that we treat patients from all walks of life. We will treat patients regardless of their ability to pay,” Vaughn said.

Staff say many people they care for have to overcome a number of barriers to make it to an appointment, including transportation costs.

”We all have the same mission and that is that if people can’t afford our services, then we provide outstanding medical care for them at no cost if needed,” Lock said.

