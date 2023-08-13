Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

After over a month Amari the Pup has recovered and is up for adoption

Amari has recovered and is up for adoption
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last Hope Animal Rescue held its annual Bark and Brew fundraiser where people could meet a number of dogs up for adoption

One of those dogs is Amari.

In June police found her wrapped in a blanket near Bever Park.

She was suffering from heat exposure, heart failure, and anemia.

Over the past few months she has recovered with help of heart medication.

One staff member says she has come a long way since they first found her.

“You know she was in pretty terrible shape but we’re so happy to say that she’s really doing wonderful. She’s having great recovery and gained some much needed weight.” Said Development Director Amanda Rashton

Amari is now up for adoption and Rushton says people have already called looking to adopt .

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar estimated rainfall totals on Friday, August 11, 2023. Two main heavier swaths of rain...
Rainfall totals from Friday morning’s storms
Cook was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Resulting in Serious Injury.
20-year-old Iowa man charged after leaving injured person in ditch following accident
Since Wednesday morning, Sunshine Family Restaurant, a Dubuque staple for breakfast and lunch,...
Employees protest Sunshine Family Restaurant, ask for new management
Clinton Building Collapse.
DEVELOPING: Clinton abandoned building collapse
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northeastern Iowa counties

Latest News

The Mar-Mac Police Department found a car in the Mississippi River
The Mar-Mac Police Department found a car in the Mississippi River
One dead after Black Hawk County motorcycle accident
One dead after Black Hawk County motorcycle accident
The Mar-Mac Police Department found a car in the Mississippi River
The Mar-Mac Police Department found a car in the Mississippi River
One dead after Black Hawk County motorcycle accident
One dead after Black Hawk County motorcycle accident