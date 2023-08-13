After over a month Amari the Pup has recovered and is up for adoption

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last Hope Animal Rescue held its annual Bark and Brew fundraiser where people could meet a number of dogs up for adoption

One of those dogs is Amari.

In June police found her wrapped in a blanket near Bever Park.

She was suffering from heat exposure, heart failure, and anemia.

Over the past few months she has recovered with help of heart medication.

One staff member says she has come a long way since they first found her.

“You know she was in pretty terrible shape but we’re so happy to say that she’s really doing wonderful. She’s having great recovery and gained some much needed weight.” Said Development Director Amanda Rashton

Amari is now up for adoption and Rushton says people have already called looking to adopt .

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.