Still warm but less humid to kick off the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a decent late summer day for Saturday, before a storm system arrives for the end of the weekend.

Temperatures today on the thermometer won’t be a whole lot different than Friday’s warm readings, maybe a few degrees cooler across the board. However, the more noticeable difference will be dew points that will be more like the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. With a bit of a northwest breeze, this should add up to a pleasant, if warm, August day under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase as we go through tonight, leading into a Sunday where showers and storms are possible. The chance isn’t incredibly high during the day, but some isolated to scattered activity is possible. It looks like Sunday night may carry a slightly higher risk for shower and storm activity as a cold front sweeps through. Due to the timing of the system, and a focus of better ingredients to the south, the risk for severe storms seems relatively low at this time. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

On the backside of this system, we’ll be dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday as cooler air rushes into the Midwest. Isolated showers are possible during an otherwise blustery day. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 70s.

A quick bounce-back toward the 80s takes place as soon as Tuesday, with a gradual warm-up likely throughout most of the rest of the week. Highs by the weekend push into the mid to upper 80s as our pattern shifts toward a warmer one.

