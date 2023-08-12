‘Special Population Pool Party’ gives those with special needs an unforgettable night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids gave a specific population of about 100 people a pool party all to themselves.

The city opened up Ellis Pool for a couple of hours for those with special needs and their caretakers. Organizers said one of the biggest challenges for those with intellectual disabilities enjoying a day out is the large crowds.

One parent who took her daughter said today’s event created a safe and friendly space.

“The people here are understanding they don’t shy away; they don’t look at her like she’s strange or weird or like they wonder what’s going on. She just fits in here and she’s welcome,” said mother Nikki Woodcock of Cedar Rapids.

This is the first time the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation have hosted a “special populations” night at the pool- and they said they were happy with the turnout and provided additional staff to support the event.

