Shower and storm chance arrives to end the weekend

A chance for some showers and storms arrives for Sunday into Sunday night.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure moves through the state on Sunday, bringing a shot at a little bit of precipitation.

Unfortunately, it appears that the best chance for heavier rain will basically go around the TV9 viewing area to our west, north, and south. Still, any rainfall would be appreciated, and the chance is there. It’ll be a slight chance on Sunday during the day, but increasing a bit toward Sunday night and early Monday morning. Highs will reach the low 80s, with lows in the low 60s.

On the back side of the cold front that moves through early on Monday, blustery northwest winds will be present. Partly to mostly cloudy skies go along with it, and even a few showers will be possible. Due to all of this, highs will be held back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We’ll see a warming trend begin right away, leading to highs in the 80s for the rest of the work week. By next weekend, highs will turn even warmer, back toward the upper 80s and lower 90s.

