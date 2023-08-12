‘Rock the Chalk’ showcases dozens of local artists

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This years ‘Rock the Chalk’ reached its capacity for chalk artists.

One of the artists at today’s event, Morgan Forbes, says she wants her work to start a conversation.

She is the only art teacher at West Liberty High School.

She says her art highlights teacher burnout and what can be done to address it.

This is her first time taking part in the event and she says it’s a great way to challenge herself.

“I decided to try it and do things that scare myself or that I don’t think that I’m like super great at.” Forbes said.

There were dozens of other drawings on display including one inspired by the “Barbie” movie.

