Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pence signals debate plan to attack Trump and DeSantis for not pushing national abortion ban

Mike Pence speaks at Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair.
Mike Pence speaks at Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair.(KCRG)
By THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he expected to call out former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during this month’s Republican presidential debate for not insisting on a national abortion ban, an issue Pence says requires federal action.

“My former running mate, the governor of Florida and others are suggesting that the Supreme Court returned the question of abortion to the states,” Pence told reporters while touring the Iowa State Fair on Friday. The 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure.

“I truly do believe it’s vitally important that we seize the opportunity at the national level to advance protections for the right to life, and I’ll do so as president,” he added. “This is a really big issue. It will be on the stage in Milwaukee.”

Pence was referring to the Republican presidential debate scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Pence has recommended federal legislation that would ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a notion fellow Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has also proposed.

Trump’s position that the legality of abortion should be determined by states, not the federal government, was sharply rebuked by top abortion opponents, including the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group. Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees voted with the majority last year to overturn the 49-year-old decision that recognized a federal abortion right.

As governor, DeSantis has signed legislation this year banning abortion in Florida at six weeks, but has not pressed for a national ban. That has also drawn criticism from the groups that rebuked Trump.

Trump has not said whether he plans to attend the debate in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar estimated rainfall totals on Friday, August 11, 2023. Two main heavier swaths of rain...
Rainfall totals from Friday morning’s storms
Cook was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Resulting in Serious Injury.
20-year-old Iowa man charged after leaving injured person in ditch following accident
Clinton Building Collapse.
DEVELOPING: Clinton abandoned building collapse
Since Wednesday morning, Sunshine Family Restaurant, a Dubuque staple for breakfast and lunch,...
Employees protest Sunshine Family Restaurant, ask for new management
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northeastern Iowa counties

Latest News

File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin set to take next step in comeback bid in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
An 11-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl....
11-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old girl