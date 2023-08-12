McNamara, new-look Iowa offense, prioritizing chemistry this summer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With four top skill position players transferring into the program, the Iowa offense needs to start gelling quickly.

But they say that hasn’t been a problem.

“We’re getting really close. That chemistry is starting to show,” said quarterback Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa from Michigan. “I’m definitely confident in my teammates, and they seem to have confidence in me which is a great feeling.”

Sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson says there’s a lot of love in Iowa City.

“It’s a lot of bonding, when somebody has a good play we all rush them to congratulate them,” Johnson said.

Love and chemistry are being prioritized alongside success on the field this summer.

“Because if you don’t have a bond as a team, how are you going to be a complete team?” Johnson said. “How are you going to score a team? How are you going to win as a team?”

The entire team says they are coming together, including offensive linemen, skill position players and even defenders. But it all seems to start with the leadership of McNamara.

“He’s a special player, all of the reads that he makes,” said sophomore wide receiever Kaleb Brown, who transferred from Ohio State. “He’s definitely always locked in at practices. He’s definitely a leader.”

