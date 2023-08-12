Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

McNamara, new-look Iowa offense, prioritizing chemistry this summer

With four top skill position players transferring into the program, the Iowa offense needs to start gelling quickly.
By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With four top skill position players transferring into the program, the Iowa offense needs to start gelling quickly.

But they say that hasn’t been a problem.

“We’re getting really close. That chemistry is starting to show,” said quarterback Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa from Michigan. “I’m definitely confident in my teammates, and they seem to have confidence in me which is a great feeling.”

Sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson says there’s a lot of love in Iowa City.

“It’s a lot of bonding, when somebody has a good play we all rush them to congratulate them,” Johnson said.

Love and chemistry are being prioritized alongside success on the field this summer.

“Because if you don’t have a bond as a team, how are you going to be a complete team?” Johnson said. “How are you going to score a team? How are you going to win as a team?”

The entire team says they are coming together, including offensive linemen, skill position players and even defenders. But it all seems to start with the leadership of McNamara.

“He’s a special player, all of the reads that he makes,” said sophomore wide receiever Kaleb Brown, who transferred from Ohio State. “He’s definitely always locked in at practices. He’s definitely a leader.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day two of testimony is underway in the trial for a Swisher man accused of driving into...
David Huston found not guilty on all charges
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Radar estimated rainfall totals on Friday, August 11, 2023. Two main heavier swaths of rain...
Rainfall totals from Friday morning’s storms
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall
This drug is making fentanyl, the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, even deadlier
New drug xylazine confirmed in Dubuque

Latest News

Kirk Ferentz doubtful that modern sports gambling rules are keeping up with modern times
Kirk Ferentz skeptical that modern sports gambling rules are keeping up with modern times
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big...
Iowa coach Ferentz says the integrity of the game cannot be compromised as betting probe unfolds
Members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate during an NCAA tournament game against...
Iowa aims for the women’s basketball attendance record at Kinnick in preseason game with DePaul
After surprise season in 2022, Liberty “not gonna sneak up on anybody” in 2023
After surprise season in 2022, Liberty “not gonna sneak up on anybody” in 2023