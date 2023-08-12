Kirk Ferentz skeptical that modern sports gambling rules are keeping up with modern times

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Five current or former Hawkeyes associated with the Iowa football team have been charged with illegal sports gambling. Those with the program are in a holding pattern, awaiting a decision regarding legal matters and their eligibility. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said every case is a bit different, which is why he hopes a determination is made in a timely manner.

“The bigger picture I have to consider as a head coach is they may not be here on opening day or whatever, and it might be one day, it might be 11, 12 games. None of us know that. You’ve got to keep that in mind, too. Out of fairness to our football team, we have to do what’s best for the team, too. So it’s kind of a flexible equation, if you will. It’s a moving target, and that’s where clarity will really help us,” Ferentz said.

He add that his staff helps educate their team on gambling annually. The players know the rules have not changed on gambling, but Ferentz said the outside world has.

“It’s not a direct parallel, but the drug usage or drug testing policies of the NCAA changed radically in the last five years, probably because most states have legalized marijuana. It just kind of reflects the world we live in. I’m not saying I know what the happy medium is or where it should be, but it’s pretty obvious that it’s time for discussion about this.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.