Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

The senior quarterback was scrambling out of the pocket and fell awkwardly on the turf,-before quickly being helped up and walking off the field.
By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The scrimmage didn’t come to a halt, but heartbeats across Kinnick Stadium did, briefly.

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara left the field after an apparent right knee injury. The senior quarterback was scrambling out of the pocket and fell awkwardly on the turf, before quickly being helped up and walking off the field.

After practice, Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz helped alleviate most of Iowa fans’ concerns.

“I’m not alarmed right now,” Ferentz said. “It’s not like ‘oh boy he broke his leg’ or something like that.”

Ferentz said injuries are part of the game, but they aren’t easy.

“It sounds like it’s a muscle muscle issue so it’s unfortunate. Obviously he needs work like everybody out here needs work so I think it’s gonna be one of those things where you have to take it day by day.”

McNamara and Ferentz spoke for about two minutes on the field after the scrimmage.

“I wouldn’t say he’s upset, but he’s not happy. He doesn’t want to miss time. He doesn’t like not playing, he doesn’t like not practicing,” Ferentz said. “I just told him injuries are part of the game.”

There were other storylines outside of McNamara’s injuries. The Hawkeye defense, especially the defensive line, stood out in terms of depth.

First and second units were able to harass quarterbacks McNamara, Deacon Hill and Marco Lainez.

It does raise concerns for the offensive line. Even with a couple different first-team groupings, the unit had trouble with protection.

“This is day nine (of fall camp) so you’d expect that. If they were all seniors and played three years there’d still be some of that going on. That’s why you gotta practice and go through camp,” Ferentz said on his offensive line play. There’s always things to clean up, and that’s the race we’re running.”

