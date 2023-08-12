Show You Care
Employees protest Sunshine Family Restaurant, ask for new management

Since Wednesday morning, Sunshine Family Restaurant, a Dubuque staple for breakfast and lunch, has been mostly empty following conflict between the owner and employees.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Several employees left Sunshine Family Restaurant on Wednesday morning claiming harassment and hostile working conditions.

Earlier this week, a video posted by Sara Soto, a waitress at Sunshine, surfaced online in which Owner Razim Shabani can be heard using profanity and calling her “the devil.”

”I was hoping that it was an isolated incident, but over the last few weeks I’ve seen other situations where he has freaked out on another server.” said Soto.

Though, Shabani, who took ownership of Sunshine in January claimed that he was never made aware of any employee concerns, and that the video was edited and didn’t show Soto arguing back. Though, he expressed regret about the argument in general.

”Both of us arguing like that was wrong. Especially me, cause I’m the boss, I’m supposed to be their leader. I made a mistake.” said Shabani.

Shabani explained that the protests have affected business, making it difficult for his other employees to continue to support their families, and that he desires communication between both parties. But protestors say they won’t stop until the restaurant is under new management.

”This man is running our business into the ground and I will not stand for him ruining our business and harassing anybody any longer. And that’s why I’m here and I am here to stand and I am not going anywhere.” said Janell Dye, one of the protestors and former employee.

