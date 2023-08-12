Show You Care
DEVELOPING: Clinton abandoned building collapse

Clinton Building Collapse.
Clinton Building Collapse.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A building has partially collapsed in Clinton, Friday.

According to Capt. Davis with the Clinton Police Department, the building that partially collapsed was an abandoned building, across from the Hy-Vee on 4th Street.

TV6 is working to learn more information about the incident.

TV6 has a crew heading to the scene now.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

Clinton Building Collapse.(TV6 viewer)

