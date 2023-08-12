Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

After a dry start to the weekend storm chances build

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues to traverse the region tonight. As a result, scattered showers and storm activity will be possible.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

High wind and small hail cannot be ruled out in some of the storms. Saturday once again returns us to a sunny, warm, and muggy day with highs well into the 80s. To close the weekend on Sunday a return chance for showers and storms and storms is with us.

Much of the weekend is dry and good to be outdoors, but keep an eye on the sky Sunday afternoon.
Much of the weekend is dry and good to be outdoors, but keep an eye on the sky Sunday afternoon.(KCRG)

Cooler and somewhat drier air moves in on Monday bringing a nice start to the work week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day two of testimony is underway in the trial for a Swisher man accused of driving into...
David Huston found not guilty on all charges
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Radar estimated rainfall totals on Friday, August 11, 2023. Two main heavier swaths of rain...
Rainfall totals from Friday morning’s storms
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall
This drug is making fentanyl, the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, even deadlier
New drug xylazine confirmed in Dubuque

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday, August 11, 2023
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northeastern Iowa counties
A few scattered storms could form this evening, mainly north of Highway 20. Some could produce...
Strong storms for some this evening, another chance by the end of the weekend
Later this afternoon a few thunderstorms could fire up, mainly in the north, pushing southward...
First Alert Forecast