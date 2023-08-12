After a dry start to the weekend storm chances build
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues to traverse the region tonight. As a result, scattered showers and storm activity will be possible.
High wind and small hail cannot be ruled out in some of the storms. Saturday once again returns us to a sunny, warm, and muggy day with highs well into the 80s. To close the weekend on Sunday a return chance for showers and storms and storms is with us.
Cooler and somewhat drier air moves in on Monday bringing a nice start to the work week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
