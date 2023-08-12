After a dry start to the weekend storm chances build

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues to traverse the region tonight. As a result, scattered showers and storm activity will be possible.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

High wind and small hail cannot be ruled out in some of the storms. Saturday once again returns us to a sunny, warm, and muggy day with highs well into the 80s. To close the weekend on Sunday a return chance for showers and storms and storms is with us.

Much of the weekend is dry and good to be outdoors, but keep an eye on the sky Sunday afternoon. (KCRG)

Cooler and somewhat drier air moves in on Monday bringing a nice start to the work week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.