11-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - In North Carolina, an 11-year-old boy is now in custody and facing charges in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

“This has been a horrible nightmare,” Fon Dockery, the father of 8-year-old Jenesis Dockery, said.

Jenesis was shot on July 25 at her babysitter’s home.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office petitioned the North Carolina Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to bring charges of larceny of a firearm and manslaughter against the 11-year-old accused of shooting her.

“This juvenile has access to this safe. Alright. Either the safe was open and he had access to it or he had the combination. In my opinion, that is not a secured weapon,” attorney Harry Daniels said.

An emotional 911 call was released from the mother of the 11-year-old that describes what happened.

“I didn’t know my son brought home a gun from my dad’s house and it fell out of the closet, and it shot the little girl that I’m babysitting, and I need an ambulance now,” the mother is heard saying in the call.

Jenesis died two days later.

“We wore orange pants on the day we buried our daughter for gun violence awareness,” Dockery said. “Because as much as we want justice for our daughter. This is something no parent should ever have to do.”

Her family also wants charges brought against the adults they say allowed the 11-year-old to have access to the gun.

“So, we are not happy with, at this time that the supervision, parents or whoever the case may be, that had control of these weapons are not being charged with a crime. And that’s something that we’re pushing for,” Daniels said.

