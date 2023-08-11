Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Your mind wanders’: Passenger recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin depressurized, a passenger said.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Passengers on a flight shared their terrifying experience after the plane reportedly dropped thousands of feet in a matter of minutes.

During the flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Gainesville, Florida, oxygen masks dropped down to passengers after one traveler said the cabin depressurized.

“We started to descend really fast, and once we were breathing, you started to smell this burning smell, so that’s when I got really nervous,” Harrison Hove said.

Hove said the plane, American Airlines Flight 5916, descended 15,000 feet in three minutes.

“The initial moments were really scary, really freaky because your mind wanders and you have a void of information,” Hove said.

He said that while the situation was scary, the flight crew handled the incident well and got the plane on the ground safely.

American Airlines said the plane did not need to declare an emergency upon landing and taxied to the gate under its own power. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The airline said 50 passengers and three crew members were aboard the plane.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Day two of testimony is underway in the trial for a Swisher man accused of driving into...
David Huston found not guilty on all charges
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall
This drug is making fentanyl, the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, even deadlier
New drug xylazine confirmed in Dubuque
Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires increases to 55; town of Lahaina ‘gone,’ governor says
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
Attorney General Merrick Garland to make statement
Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves couples scrambling