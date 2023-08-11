Strong storms for some this evening, another chance by the end of the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following our morning storms, clouds break up and we should see a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon.

With clearing skies, temperatures will be able to warm into the upper 80s to around 90 this afternoon. By this evening a few thunderstorms could fire up, mainly in the north, pushing southward tonight and losing strength as they do. While overall chances for precipitation coverage are low, those that do get storms could see strong ones capable of high winds and hail. If you have Friday evening plans, make sure to stay weather aware as you’re out and about, and be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy structure until storms pass if you find yourself in an area experiencing one.

A few scattered storms could form this evening, mainly north of Highway 20. Some could produce strong winds or hail. (KCRG)

A few scattered storms this evening could have enough energy to become severe in northeastern Iowa. Stay weather aware! (KCRG)

Rain moves out by Saturday morning with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s to begin the weekend.

Much of the weekend is dry and good to be outdoors, but keep an eye on the sky Sunday afternoon. (KCRG)

By Sunday, another round of storms is possible in the afternoon, though the latest indications are that some of the heavier activity may end up being focused just to our south in Missouri. Still, with a relatively strong low-pressure system with upper-level wind support, we could see areas of showers and storms during the day into Sunday night. The severe weather risk also looks a little higher to our south, and we’ll be watching for any additional changes. Cooler air and a generally breezy day is expected for Monday. Highs will fall behind this to more near seasonal for next week.

