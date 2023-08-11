Show You Care
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northeastern Iowa counties

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Winneshiek, Allamakee, and Howard counties in northern Iowa, as well as Crawford County in Southwest Wisconsin.

This watch is in effect until 10:00 pm tonight.  The primary threats are damaging wind and large hail as the storms move through.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

The approaching cold front will provide the trigger for shower and storm development.  The primary threat will be later this evening into the night.  Behind this system, the weather quiets down and brings us a nice start to the weekend.  More showers and storms move in on Sunday.

