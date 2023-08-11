Show You Care
Rainfall totals from Friday morning’s storms

Radar estimated rainfall totals on Friday, August 11, 2023. Two main heavier swaths of rain occurred during the early morning hours, providing at least an inch of rainfall for most areas within the yellow bands.(KCRG)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of non-severe thunderstorms brought healthy amounts of rainfall to much of eastern Iowa in the morning hours of August 11, with most areas experiencing at least some measurable rain.

Some spots received over an inch, where the heaviest embedded storms within the larger semi-organized line moved through. Wind gusts occasionally reached 40 mph or more in a few isolated spots, but there were no reports of severe winds or hail (58 mph or higher, or 1″ in diameter or larger).

Below are rainfall reports mainly from the CoCoRaHS program, which is a network of volunteer observers who report precipitation totals. The cities highlighted in bold are official observations from automated rainfall gauges:

CityRain Total
Calamus1.06"
Cedar Falls0.23"
Cedar Rapids1.33"
Center Point1.39"
Central City1.19"
Decorah0.32"
Dickeyville, Wis.0.22"
Dubuque0.26"
Dundee0.45"
East Dubuque, Ill.0.19"
Elkader0.32"
Ely2.10"
Fairfax0.88"
Fairfield1.15"
Grinnell1.35"
Harpers Ferry0.28"
Independence0.71"
Iowa City1.05"
La Porte City0.37"
Lansing0.38"
Lime Springs0.58"
Lisbon1.10"
Marengo0.51"
Marion0.83"
Marshalltown0.27"
McGregor0.42"
Muscatine0.28"
New Hampton0.92"
New London0.76"
Oelwein0.65"
Oskaloosa0.44"
Parnell0.63"
Peosta0.39"
Prairie du Chien, Wis.0.29"
Solon1.31"
Tipton1.46"
Tripoli0.40"
Vining1.12"
Vinton1.11"
Washington0.11"
Waterloo0.26"
Waucoma1.02"
Wellman0.25"
West Branch0.88"

