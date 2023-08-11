Rainfall totals from Friday morning’s storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of non-severe thunderstorms brought healthy amounts of rainfall to much of eastern Iowa in the morning hours of August 11, with most areas experiencing at least some measurable rain.

Some spots received over an inch, where the heaviest embedded storms within the larger semi-organized line moved through. Wind gusts occasionally reached 40 mph or more in a few isolated spots, but there were no reports of severe winds or hail (58 mph or higher, or 1″ in diameter or larger).

Below are rainfall reports mainly from the CoCoRaHS program, which is a network of volunteer observers who report precipitation totals. The cities highlighted in bold are official observations from automated rainfall gauges:

City Rain Total Calamus 1.06" Cedar Falls 0.23" Cedar Rapids 1.33" Center Point 1.39" Central City 1.19" Decorah 0.32" Dickeyville, Wis. 0.22" Dubuque 0.26" Dundee 0.45" East Dubuque, Ill. 0.19" Elkader 0.32" Ely 2.10" Fairfax 0.88" Fairfield 1.15" Grinnell 1.35" Harpers Ferry 0.28" Independence 0.71" Iowa City 1.05" La Porte City 0.37" Lansing 0.38" Lime Springs 0.58" Lisbon 1.10" Marengo 0.51" Marion 0.83" Marshalltown 0.27" McGregor 0.42" Muscatine 0.28" New Hampton 0.92" New London 0.76" Oelwein 0.65" Oskaloosa 0.44" Parnell 0.63" Peosta 0.39" Prairie du Chien, Wis. 0.29" Solon 1.31" Tipton 1.46" Tripoli 0.40" Vining 1.12" Vinton 1.11" Washington 0.11" Waterloo 0.26" Waucoma 1.02" Wellman 0.25" West Branch 0.88"

