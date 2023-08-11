Morning storms leave early, scattered strong storms late

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively active weather pattern will continue for a few more days, offering occasional chances for showers and storms.

The first was underway this morning, bringing a bout of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. These storms exit near or just after daybreak, leaving behind clearing skies for the rest of the day. This will allow temperatures to heat up, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s with a humid feel to the air. Later in the day, a weak cold front moves into the state. This could be enough to trigger some scattered storms, starting in the north this evening. This front progresses southward into the early overnight hours, with isolated storms remaining possible along it.

Some of the late-day storms could be strong to severe, with large hail or damaging wind the main risks. While storm activity isn’t certain, we will have the ingredients in place for storms to strengthen if they develop. If you have Friday evening plans, make sure to stay weather aware as you’re out and about, and be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy structure until storms pass if you find yourself in an area experiencing one.

The latest severe weather outlook for today from the Storm Prediction Center. (KCRG)

Saturday looks like a break between storm systems, with a lot of sunshine expected and still-warm temperatures, despite a light northwesterly wind behind tonight’s cold front. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s for most.

Sunday brings back the chance for showers and storms, though the latest indications are that some of the heavier activity may end up being focused just to our south in Missouri. Still, with a relatively strong low pressure system with upper-level wind support, we could see areas of showers and storms during the day into Sunday night. The severe weather risk also looks a little higher to our south, and we’ll be watching for any additional changes.

This system will draw down cooler and drier air from Canada by early next week, giving us highs in the 70s on Monday with some wind to go with it. Highs settle into the low 80s for several days to follow, with only a slim chance for storms on Wednesday.

