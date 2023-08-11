Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kalona Historical Village debuts new Streetscape exhibit

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A new exhibit in Kalona is showing people what life looked like in the early 20th century.

In 2016, the Kalona Historical Village started to take on a new challenge. “They realized that nobody was telling the history, that we had no history of the Native Americans that were here, or the early pioneers,” says Board of Directors Treasurer Claudia Bishop.

The first rooms of its newly completed Wahl Museum tell the story of Kalona’s early days, and the impact of the railroad. The recently finished Streetscape exhibit is an interactive reconstruction of life in Kalona in the early 20th century.

Bishop says it’s highlighting important stories that may have otherwise been lost. “It restored so much of the history and has told stories that I didn’t even know. I mean... I’m still learning about this,” says Bishop, who was born and raised in Kalona.

The Kalona Historical Village is open Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. You can find more information about the exhibits here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice,...
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

MN Governor Tim Walz and IA Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart hold a press conference at the...
Democrats try to counter GOP presence at State Fair
Thursday marks three years since a devastating Derecho swept across Iowa.
Many still feel emotional impacts 3 years after 2020 derecho
Cedar Rapids Community School District celebrated the arrival of all-electric school buses,...
Cedar Rapids Community School District now has all-electric school buses
Thursday marks three years since the derecho damaged the Rio Burritos food truck.
Local restaurant getting ready to open after struggling since 2020 derecho