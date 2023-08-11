Kalona Historical Village debuts new Streetscape exhibit

KALONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A new exhibit in Kalona is showing people what life looked like in the early 20th century.

In 2016, the Kalona Historical Village started to take on a new challenge. “They realized that nobody was telling the history, that we had no history of the Native Americans that were here, or the early pioneers,” says Board of Directors Treasurer Claudia Bishop.

The first rooms of its newly completed Wahl Museum tell the story of Kalona’s early days, and the impact of the railroad. The recently finished Streetscape exhibit is an interactive reconstruction of life in Kalona in the early 20th century.

Bishop says it’s highlighting important stories that may have otherwise been lost. “It restored so much of the history and has told stories that I didn’t even know. I mean... I’m still learning about this,” says Bishop, who was born and raised in Kalona.

The Kalona Historical Village is open Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. You can find more information about the exhibits here.

