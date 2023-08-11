Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following car theft investigation

Ronnie Leroy Snyder
Ronnie Leroy Snyder(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th, 2023, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious person on 190th Street, south of West Union. The Sheriff’s office recovered a stolen vehicle out of Winneshiek County in the same area just days earlier.

Upon their arrival, deputies searched the area and located another stolen vehicle - this time out of Allamakee County. A photograph of the suspect was obtained, although they were not located during the search.

The following morning, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took another report about a suspicious person in the 190th Street area. Upon the deputy’s arrival, the suspect fled into a cornfield. Officials learned the identity of the man, 57-year-old Ronnie Leroy Snyder from Winnebago, Minnesota, and discovered he had previous warrants out for his arrest for Federal Parole Violation and Burglary.

At approximately 11:30 am, officials found Snyder hiding in a cornfield. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say Snyder is suspected of multiple crimes throughout Winneshiek County and the area.

This is an ongoing investigation with additional charges pending.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Day two of testimony is underway in the trial for a Swisher man accused of driving into...
David Huston found not guilty on all charges
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall
Radar estimated rainfall totals on Friday, August 11, 2023. Two main heavier swaths of rain...
Rainfall totals from Friday morning’s storms
This drug is making fentanyl, the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, even deadlier
New drug xylazine confirmed in Dubuque

Latest News

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big...
Iowa coach Ferentz says the integrity of the game cannot be compromised as betting probe unfolds
Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.
Eastern Iowa native becomes new Archbishop of the Dubuque Diocese
Eastern Iowa native becomes new Archbishop of Dubuque Diocese
Eastern Iowa native becomes new Archbishop of Dubuque Diocese
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northeastern Iowa counties