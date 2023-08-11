Fayette County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following car theft investigation

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th, 2023, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious person on 190th Street, south of West Union. The Sheriff’s office recovered a stolen vehicle out of Winneshiek County in the same area just days earlier.

Upon their arrival, deputies searched the area and located another stolen vehicle - this time out of Allamakee County. A photograph of the suspect was obtained, although they were not located during the search.

The following morning, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took another report about a suspicious person in the 190th Street area. Upon the deputy’s arrival, the suspect fled into a cornfield. Officials learned the identity of the man, 57-year-old Ronnie Leroy Snyder from Winnebago, Minnesota, and discovered he had previous warrants out for his arrest for Federal Parole Violation and Burglary.

At approximately 11:30 am, officials found Snyder hiding in a cornfield. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say Snyder is suspected of multiple crimes throughout Winneshiek County and the area.

This is an ongoing investigation with additional charges pending.

