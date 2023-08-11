Ellis Harbor homes receiving fresh floats as part of community effort

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From moving a boathouse in order to have it lift up, to removing blue barrels and replacing them with black floats, this work is a community effort. And the Ellis Harbor Neighborhood Association says everyone’s doing their part to get involved.

“We all just come together for each other and today’s a great example of that. Yeah, most of the people that are here helping, they already have their houses up to date,” said Janna Graber, Secretary of Harbor Neighborhood Association, and Elyse Fletcher, Media Chair of the association.

The Ellis Boat Harbor community met a couple of months ago and identified which homes needed to be updated. Five boathouses needed to change these barrels with floats in order to meet Cedar Rapids Regulations.

“The ones that have owned them since ‘08, they are grandfathered in. Anyone who has built since ‘08 or sold since ‘08, they have a certain amount of time to change these out,” said Graber.

Cost came into play, in order to have this done in a timely manner. For only one boathouse it costs anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000.

“That was the main reason why we decided to kinda all figure out a date that would work for everybody because it was a huge cost saving,” said Elyse.

“Just depending on whether you have a single story or double story cause weight is the main factor when you’re buying floats,” said Graber.

Bill Fletcher had his home done Thursday. “It’s a process,” said Bill. It cost him around $6,000.

“I think this is an incredible upgrade to all of the homes that are out here, makes them safer,” said Bill.

