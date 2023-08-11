Show You Care
Eastern Iowa native becomes new Archbishop of the Dubuque Diocese

KCRG-TV9′s Jim Mertins spoke with the Archbishop-elect about his goals and the challenges he expects to face.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Most Reverend Thomas Zinkula offered his first media interview on Friday after Pope Francis appointed him as the next Archbishop of the Dubuque Diocese last month.

KCRG-TV9′s Jim Mertins spoke with the Archbishop-elect about his goals, the challenges he expects to face, and how growing up on a farm in Mount Vernon helped prepare him for leadership of the Catholic Church in northeastern Iowa.

