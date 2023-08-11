Child injured after being hit by car in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th, 2023, at approximately 1:20 pm, officers were called to the intersection of North 6th Avenue and Union Street for a report of a child being struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a 9-year-old injured. According to witnesses, the child had been riding a bicycle in the area and was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck. The child was transported to UnityPoint Hospital and then transferred to a Des Moines area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The extent of the child’s injuries are not known at this time.

Law enforcement reportedly located the vehicle and the driver in the vicinity following the incident. No word on when or if charges will be issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.

The incident remains under investigation.

