Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Child injured after being hit by car in Marshalltown

The incident remains under investigation.
The incident remains under investigation.(HNN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th, 2023, at approximately 1:20 pm, officers were called to the intersection of North 6th Avenue and Union Street for a report of a child being struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a 9-year-old injured. According to witnesses, the child had been riding a bicycle in the area and was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck. The child was transported to UnityPoint Hospital and then transferred to a Des Moines area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The extent of the child’s injuries are not known at this time.

Law enforcement reportedly located the vehicle and the driver in the vicinity following the incident. No word on when or if charges will be issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice,...
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

Cedar Rapids water ski team holds first show since winning it all
Cedar Rapids water ski team holds first show since winning National Championship
Cedar Rapids family still working to repair home 3 years after derecho
Cedar Rapids family still working to repair home 3 years after derecho
Cedar Rapids family still working to repair home 3 years after derecho
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall